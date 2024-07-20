Analysts Set Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Price Target at $18.14

Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.14.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Sinclair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBGI. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sinclair by 45.4% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 6,065 shares during the period. Williams Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair in the 2nd quarter worth about $309,000. Prospect Financial Services LLC grew its position in Sinclair by 7.7% during the second quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $213,000. 41.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBGI stock opened at $13.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.59. Sinclair has a 12 month low of $9.39 and a 12 month high of $17.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.56.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.97. Sinclair had a negative net margin of 14.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $798.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.68 million. Analysts forecast that Sinclair will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.04%.

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, provides content on local television stations and digital platforms in the United States. It operates through two segments, Local Media and Tennis. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, original networks, and content; provides free-over-the-air programming and live local sporting events on its stations; distributes its content to multi-channel video programming distributors in exchange for contractual fees; and produces local and original news programs.

