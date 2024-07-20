Analyzing Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) and Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT)

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) and Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Arvinas and Cogent Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arvinas N/A -64.79% -30.46% Cogent Biosciences N/A -91.56% -55.20%

Risk and Volatility

Arvinas has a beta of 1.98, indicating that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cogent Biosciences has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arvinas 0 2 14 0 2.88 Cogent Biosciences 0 2 5 0 2.71

Arvinas presently has a consensus price target of $61.13, indicating a potential upside of 114.35%. Cogent Biosciences has a consensus price target of $14.67, indicating a potential upside of 70.34%. Given Arvinas’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Arvinas is more favorable than Cogent Biosciences.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Arvinas and Cogent Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arvinas $71.30 million 27.37 -$367.30 million ($5.93) -4.81 Cogent Biosciences N/A N/A -$192.41 million ($2.48) -3.47

Cogent Biosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Arvinas. Arvinas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cogent Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.2% of Arvinas shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Arvinas shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Cogent Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Arvinas beats Cogent Biosciences on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins. Its product pipeline includes Bavdegalutamide and ARV-766, investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degraders for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, which are in Phase 1/2 clinical trials; and ARV-471, an orally bioavailable estrogen receptor degrading PROTAC targeted protein degrader for the treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic estrogen receptor+/human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-breast cancer, which is Phase 3 clinical trial. Arvinas, Inc. has collaborations with Pfizer Inc., Genentech, Inc., F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd., Carrick Therapeutics Limited, and Bayer AG. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

About Cogent Biosciences

Cogent Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors. The company has a licensing agreement with Plexxikon Inc. for the research, development, and commercialization of bezuclastinib. The company was formerly known as Unum Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Cogent Biosciences, Inc. in October 2020. Cogent Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

