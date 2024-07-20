AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for AngioDynamics’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised shares of AngioDynamics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGO opened at $7.18 on Wednesday. AngioDynamics has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $9.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.10 and its 200 day moving average is $6.07. The company has a market cap of $287.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.66.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 61.55% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $71.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in AngioDynamics by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 403,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 31,480 shares during the period. Fund 1 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $3,896,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $1,042,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 87,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 5,295 shares during the period. 89.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AngioDynamics, Inc provides invasive medical devices used by professional healthcare providers for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease and oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium for treatment of peripheral arterial disease.

