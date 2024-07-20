Anglo American Platinum (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.86

Shares of Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.86 and traded as low as $5.52. Anglo American Platinum shares last traded at $5.53, with a volume of 55,840 shares.
Anglo American Platinum Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.47.
About Anglo American Platinum
Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and supply of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, and iridium; and nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and chrome, as well as gold.
