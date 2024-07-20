Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (AIF) to Issue Dividend of $0.25 on July 22nd

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, July 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, July 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd.
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Stock Performance
AIF stock opened at $14.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.79 and a 200-day moving average of $14.58. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.49 and a 12 month high of $15.45.
About Apollo Tactical Income Fund
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Apollo Tactical Income Fund
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Why This AI Stock is Rising Despite Tech Sell-Off
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/15 – 7/19
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Investors Are Moving into Bonds and Small Cap Stocks: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.