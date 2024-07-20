Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,111 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $16,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Applied Materials by 40.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,854 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,456,000 after acquiring an additional 15,637 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,731 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 6,191 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $7.39 on Friday, reaching $210.26. 6,517,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,310,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $229.53 and its 200-day moving average is $203.65. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $255.89.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 27.57%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.39%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 9,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.65, for a total value of $2,325,559.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,639,630.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $1,597,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,767,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 9,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.65, for a total value of $2,325,559.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,639,630.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,827 shares of company stock worth $21,382,560 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Barclays upgraded Applied Materials from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.84.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

