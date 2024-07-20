Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Stock Holdings Decreased by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. lessened its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A. owned approximately 0.08% of Aramark worth $6,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 141,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 27,522 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 368,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,268,000 after acquiring an additional 201,623 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 391,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,008,000 after acquiring an additional 33,206 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Aramark by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,192,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,498,000 after purchasing an additional 546,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Aramark by 131.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 97,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 55,249 shares during the last quarter.

Get Aramark alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on ARMK. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Aramark from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Aramark from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aramark has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

Aramark Stock Performance

Shares of ARMK traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,304,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,071. Aramark has a one year low of $23.95 and a one year high of $34.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 13.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Aramark Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Aramark’s payout ratio is presently 15.97%.

Aramark Profile

(Free Report)

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.