Arbitrum Price Up 12.2% Over Last 7 Days (ARB)

Arbitrum (ARB) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. One Arbitrum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.78 or 0.00001161 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Arbitrum has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. Arbitrum has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion and approximately $177.65 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arbitrum Profile

Arbitrum launched on March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,339,278,542 tokens. The official website for Arbitrum is arbitrum.foundation. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum.

Buying and Selling Arbitrum

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 3,339,278,542 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 0.78698251 USD and is up 6.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 966 active market(s) with $194,118,536.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

