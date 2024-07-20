Ardor Trading 8.8% Higher Over Last Week (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. Ardor has a market capitalization of $71.51 million and approximately $2.25 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for $0.0716 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00042134 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00009504 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00015243 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00009713 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00005314 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000111 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

