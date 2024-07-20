Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target Raised to $432.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $349.00 to $432.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ANET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $297.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Arista Networks from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $323.50.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ANET

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of ANET stock opened at $330.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $103.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.04, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.11. Arista Networks has a 1 year low of $149.10 and a 1 year high of $376.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $329.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.65.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 31.12%. As a group, research analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total value of $7,414,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,550.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total value of $7,414,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,550.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total value of $388,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,575,312.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 210,076 shares of company stock valued at $68,928,479. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arista Networks

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 872.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

(Get Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.