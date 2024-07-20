Ark (ARK) Price Reaches $0.41 on Top Exchanges

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 20th. One Ark coin can now be bought for $0.41 or 0.00000603 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded up 23.5% against the U.S. dollar. Ark has a market capitalization of $73.96 million and approximately $30.53 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ark alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000201 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000915 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000665 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001632 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Ark Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 182,257,558 coins and its circulating supply is 182,257,108 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.