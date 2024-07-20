ARK & TLK Investments LLC Buys 512 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

ARK & TLK Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF makes up 0.5% of ARK & TLK Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. ARK & TLK Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUB. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,086,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,512,000 after acquiring an additional 253,771 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 494.7% in the 4th quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,003,000 after purchasing an additional 86,813 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $7,496,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $7,133,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 503,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,796,000 after buying an additional 57,960 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUB traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $105.02. 176,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,757. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $102.50 and a 52 week high of $105.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.74.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

