ARK & TLK Investments LLC Has $1.13 Million Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

ARK & TLK Investments LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWB. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 234.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 279,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,433,000 after buying an additional 196,131 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $10,868,000. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 263.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 200,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,597,000 after purchasing an additional 145,433 shares during the period. BTS Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 1,307.2% during the fourth quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,228,000 after purchasing an additional 80,092 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 207,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,949,000 after purchasing an additional 57,500 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA CWB traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.16. 203,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,238. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.74. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $64.56 and a twelve month high of $74.30.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

