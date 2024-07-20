ARK & TLK Investments LLC Has $219,000 Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

ARK & TLK Investments LLC decreased its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. ARK & TLK Investments LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 342,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,753,000 after buying an additional 61,362 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 19,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OKE traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,093,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,208,576. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.30 and its 200 day moving average is $77.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.58 and a 52 week high of $86.20. The stock has a market cap of $48.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.65.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 92.09%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OKE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

