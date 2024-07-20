ARK & TLK Investments LLC Has $381,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

ARK & TLK Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 194.1% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 227.3% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $257.15. The company had a trading volume of 274,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,011. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $195.63 and a one year high of $268.30. The firm has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.32.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

