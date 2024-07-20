ARK & TLK Investments LLC Has $471,000 Holdings in iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIG)

ARK & TLK Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIG – Free Report) by 67.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,369 shares during the quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC owned approximately 3.67% of iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000.

iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IBIG traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $25.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,458. iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.35 and a fifty-two week high of $25.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.49.

iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF (IBIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities maturing between January and October 2030. The fund will terminate in October 2030 IBIG was launched on Sep 19, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.

