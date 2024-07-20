ARK & TLK Investments LLC Has $669,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

ARK & TLK Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the period. ARK & TLK Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truepoint Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 180.7% in the first quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 16,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 10,529 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 16,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 241,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,397,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 448,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of VTV stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $165.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,582,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,129,269. The company has a market cap of $117.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.70 and a 200-day moving average of $157.67. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $131.42 and a 52 week high of $168.67.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.