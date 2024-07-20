ARK & TLK Investments LLC Sells 4,429 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

ARK & TLK Investments LLC decreased its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 425,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,429 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 3.5% of ARK & TLK Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. ARK & TLK Investments LLC owned 0.16% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $10,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 479,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,698,000 after acquiring an additional 42,438 shares during the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenspring Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 1,959,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,841,000 after purchasing an additional 58,326 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFAX traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,155. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.12. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $21.39 and a twelve month high of $26.49.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

