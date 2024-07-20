ARK & TLK Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

ARK & TLK Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of ARK & TLK Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. ARK & TLK Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Truepoint Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 31.5% during the first quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 9,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 25,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 37.9% in the first quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

IWS traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.88. 1,193,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,071. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.97. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $97.40 and a 1-year high of $128.09. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

