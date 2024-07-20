ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP) Shares Gap Down to $19.65

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVBP – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.65, but opened at $18.85. ArriVent BioPharma shares last traded at $18.85, with a volume of 2,159 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

ArriVent BioPharma Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.66.

ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.14. As a group, analysts anticipate that ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ArriVent BioPharma

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVBP. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of ArriVent BioPharma in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ArriVent BioPharma in the first quarter worth approximately $11,586,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ArriVent BioPharma in the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of ArriVent BioPharma in the first quarter worth approximately $9,922,000. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. bought a new position in shares of ArriVent BioPharma in the first quarter worth approximately $70,174,000. 9.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ArriVent BioPharma

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of medicines for the unmet medical needs of patients with cancers in the United States. It also engages in the development and commercialization of targeted cancer therapies for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and other solid tumors.

