ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Bought by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of ASML by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML stock traded down $28.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $895.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,133,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,329. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,006.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $936.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $563.99 and a 1 year high of $1,110.09.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. ASML had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 26.50%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a $1.8732 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. This represents a $7.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.53%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,147.80.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

