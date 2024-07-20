Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,445.81

Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,445.81 ($31.72) and traded as high as GBX 2,536.33 ($32.89). Associated British Foods shares last traded at GBX 2,513 ($32.59), with a volume of 577,471 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ABF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,000 ($25.94) to GBX 2,250 ($29.18) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

Associated British Foods Stock Performance

Associated British Foods Cuts Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.71, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,557.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,446.77. The stock has a market cap of £18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,616.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a GBX 20.70 ($0.27) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Associated British Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,483.87%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Dame Heather Rabbatts bought 395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,512 ($32.58) per share, with a total value of £9,922.40 ($12,867.85). In related news, insider Kumsal Bayazit bought 2,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,728 ($35.38) per share, with a total value of £79,930.40 ($103,657.63). Also, insider Dame Heather Rabbatts bought 395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,512 ($32.58) per share, with a total value of £9,922.40 ($12,867.85). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,155 shares of company stock valued at $13,918,960. Insiders own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Ingredients, Agriculture, Sugar, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

