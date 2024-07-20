Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Purchased by Mizuho Markets Americas LLC

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 118.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,116 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC owned about 0.06% of Atmos Energy worth $10,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATO. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $32,941,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 226,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,902,000 after purchasing an additional 35,197 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 34,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 11,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 192.1% during the 1st quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 16,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 10,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atmos Energy

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $47,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,551 shares in the company, valued at $419,018. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATO. Mizuho upped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Atmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.67.

Atmos Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

ATO traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.95. 1,031,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,717. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $101.00 and a 1 year high of $125.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.93. The firm has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 24.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.805 dividend. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

