AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stake Lessened by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 296,074 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,645 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,406,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,443,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,232 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,484,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,328,528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014,873 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $1,118,288,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,589,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $848,888,000 after buying an additional 798,024 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in AT&T by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,377,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $794,978,000 after buying an additional 1,137,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

AT&T stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.12. 29,910,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,990,166. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.17 and a 200 day moving average of $17.41. The firm has a market cap of $137.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.58. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.89 and a 12 month high of $19.33.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.85.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

