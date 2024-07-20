AT&T (NYSE:T) Trading 0.3% Higher

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.27 and last traded at $19.22. Approximately 10,245,552 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 36,108,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on AT&T from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. BNP Paribas raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.85.

AT&T Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.41.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.68%.

Institutional Trading of AT&T

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Pacific Financial raised its holdings in AT&T by 166.7% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in AT&T by 176.6% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in AT&T by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

