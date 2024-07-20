Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Retirement Inc.

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,596,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,224,713,000 after purchasing an additional 412,434 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,492,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,279,570,000 after purchasing an additional 249,566 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,543,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $825,487,000 after purchasing an additional 649,791 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 27.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,715,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $678,601,000 after purchasing an additional 589,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 16.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,124,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,567,000 after purchasing an additional 307,156 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADP. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.42.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ADP traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $246.97. 1,424,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,656,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $101.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.78. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.53 and a 52-week high of $256.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.40.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 93.09%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.