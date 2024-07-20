AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Acquired by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 17.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 54.1% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 51,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,568,000 after acquiring an additional 18,157 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in AutoNation in the first quarter valued at about $836,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in AutoNation by 17.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AN. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on AutoNation from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AutoNation from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AutoNation from $153.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on AutoNation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on AutoNation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.71.

Insider Transactions at AutoNation

In other news, Director David B. Edelson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,793 shares in the company, valued at $8,197,224. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 23,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total value of $4,083,789.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,980,467 shares in the company, valued at $685,794,659.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Edelson sold 10,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,680,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,793 shares in the company, valued at $8,197,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 133,703 shares of company stock worth $23,384,790. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AN traded down $2.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $173.80. 316,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,911. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.44 and its 200-day moving average is $156.49. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $123.81 and a one year high of $182.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.49 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, April 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 14.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

