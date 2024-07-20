Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC) is Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Free Report) by 277.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,851 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $5,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 14,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 11,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 12,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.77. 43,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,675. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.29. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $40.99 and a 52-week high of $55.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.18.

About Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVSC was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

