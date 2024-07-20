B. Riley Financial, Inc. (RILYP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 on July 31st

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.4297 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd.

B. Riley Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

RILYP stock opened at $19.47 on Friday. B. Riley Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.25 and a fifty-two week high of $22.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.58.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

