B. Riley Financial, Inc. (RILYP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 on July 31st

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.4297 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd.
B. Riley Financial Stock Down 0.5 %
RILYP stock opened at $19.47 on Friday. B. Riley Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.25 and a fifty-two week high of $22.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.58.
B. Riley Financial Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than B. Riley Financial
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Why This AI Stock is Rising Despite Tech Sell-Off
- What is a Dividend King?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/15 – 7/19
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Investors Are Moving into Bonds and Small Cap Stocks: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.