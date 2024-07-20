Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Badger Meter had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The firm had revenue of $216.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Badger Meter Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BMI traded down $3.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $190.56. 373,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,160. Badger Meter has a 12-month low of $134.06 and a 12-month high of $202.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $191.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 54.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.78.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BMI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Badger Meter from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Badger Meter from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Badger Meter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Badger Meter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.75.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

