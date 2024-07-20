Baird R W Downgrades Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) to Hold

Baird R W downgraded shares of Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Associated Banc from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Associated Banc from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Associated Banc from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Associated Banc from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.11.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Associated Banc

Associated Banc Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE ASB opened at $22.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95. Associated Banc has a twelve month low of $15.16 and a twelve month high of $23.72.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $322.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.00 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 6.86%. Associated Banc’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts expect that Associated Banc will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Associated Banc Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Associated Banc news, EVP Nicole M. Kitowski sold 5,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $106,553.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,591.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Associated Banc news, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $55,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,449.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole M. Kitowski sold 5,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $106,553.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,591.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Associated Banc

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,722,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,639,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,522,000 after buying an additional 184,813 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,181,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,652,000 after buying an additional 728,555 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 399,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,541,000 after buying an additional 48,432 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 4th quarter valued at about $892,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Banc

(Get Free Report)

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.