BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Announces Earnings Results

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.09, Yahoo Finance reports. BancFirst had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 14.10%.

BancFirst Trading Up 5.0 %

BancFirst stock traded up $5.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.88. The company had a trading volume of 251,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,300. BancFirst has a 1-year low of $79.99 and a 1-year high of $107.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.04.

BancFirst Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Insider Activity at BancFirst

In related news, EVP Dennis Jay Hannah sold 3,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $319,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,541. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BancFirst news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dennis Jay Hannah sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $319,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $1,772,860. Insiders own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

