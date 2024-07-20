Banco Santander S.A. Acquires New Shares in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,627 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DRI shares. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $154.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $176.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total transaction of $734,998.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,994,800.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.86. 1,008,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,271,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.29. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.36 and a 12-month high of $176.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.33.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 49.82%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.73%.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

