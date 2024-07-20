Banco Santander S.A. Acquires Shares of 168,418 Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 168,418 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,451,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 675 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 731 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DVN. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $1,020,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

DVN traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,995,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,307,960. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.54 and its 200-day moving average is $47.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.07. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.47 and a fifty-two week high of $55.09.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.79%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

