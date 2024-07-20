Banco Santander S.A. Acquires Shares of 43,000 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 43,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,799,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,100,000 after buying an additional 445,413 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,137,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,202,000 after purchasing an additional 67,464 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 859,561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,919,000 after purchasing an additional 28,814 shares in the last quarter. XY Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 763,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,395,000 after purchasing an additional 85,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $5,097,000. 3.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SMFG traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.94. 726,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,889. The company has a market cap of $91.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.62. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $14.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 7.52%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

