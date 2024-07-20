Banco Santander S.A. Boosts Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 43.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 154,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,646 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $11,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 16.7% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 10,658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 11.2% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,557,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,206,969. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $66.63 and a 12-month high of $102.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.92 and a 200-day moving average of $75.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $30.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.59 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $1.66 dividend. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.84%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.79.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

