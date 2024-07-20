Banco Santander S.A. Boosts Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,627,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in CF Industries by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 133,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,608,000 after acquiring an additional 27,027 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in CF Industries by 189.3% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 23,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 15,517 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in CF Industries by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 590,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,922,000 after acquiring an additional 40,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in CF Industries by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 394,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,355,000 after acquiring an additional 121,272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.19.

CF Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:CF traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.74. 1,124,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,023,482. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.79 and a 200 day moving average of $77.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.13 and a 1-year high of $87.90.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.