Banco Santander S.A. Decreases Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Banco Santander S.A. lowered its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 65,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $14,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,023,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 385,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,677,000 after acquiring an additional 43,314 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $887,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 275,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,427,000 after acquiring an additional 23,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies stock traded down $17.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $203.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,819,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.33 and a 12-month high of $232.75. The firm has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $210.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.66.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.72). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 16.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,877,860.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,877,860.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total value of $1,064,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,827. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRV. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 14th. HSBC raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.11.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

