Banco Santander S.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Banco Santander S.A. trimmed its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $13,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.7 %

Mondelez International stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.45. The stock had a trading volume of 5,012,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,030,763. The company has a market capitalization of $89.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.24. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $77.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.72.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

