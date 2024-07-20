Banco Santander S.A. Has $264,000 Stock Position in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Banco Santander S.A. cut its stake in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A. owned 0.07% of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NXTG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 90,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,145,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 55,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after acquiring an additional 15,080 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 85,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000.

Get First Trust Indxx NextG ETF alerts:

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NXTG traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.32. 3,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,176. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.44 million, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.89. First Trust Indxx NextG ETF has a 52-week low of $64.46 and a 52-week high of $86.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.53.

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Indxx NextG ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.4134 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx 5G & NextG Thematic index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index of global equities related to next generation digital cellular technologies. NXTG was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx NextG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.