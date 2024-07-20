Banco Santander S.A. Has $4.58 Million Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Banco Santander S.A. cut its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,853 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. owned 0.06% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $4,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Haverford Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 77,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS FLOT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.01. 471,439 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.93. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.2494 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

