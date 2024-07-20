Banco Santander S.A. Has $6.04 Million Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Banco Santander S.A. lessened its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,518 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $6,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSGP. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 26,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Shares of CoStar Group stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.40. 1,862,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,690,225. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.92, a PEG ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.81. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.35 and a 12-month high of $100.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoStar Group

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $656.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.27 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 4.95%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total value of $352,146.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,938,942.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $11,366,580.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,099,448.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total value of $352,146.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,938,942.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.77.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

