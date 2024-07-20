Banco Santander S.A. Invests $191,000 in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,459 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 100,680,644 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,821,963,000 after purchasing an additional 37,128,653 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 80,933,517 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,464,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150,142 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,671,495 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,151,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,710 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 58,820,050 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $978,766,000 after purchasing an additional 14,138,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 45,479,229 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $821,790,000 after purchasing an additional 6,417,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Shares of Barrick Gold stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.39. 24,950,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,623,408. The stock has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.49. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $19.45.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOLD. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.20.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Further Reading

