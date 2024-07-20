Banco Santander S.A. Lowers Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Banco Santander S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,424 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 4,190 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $3,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,547 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. STF Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. STF Management LP now owns 2,644 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 856 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 13,562 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on ILMN shares. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Illumina from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Illumina in a report on Sunday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Illumina from $185.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Illumina from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.57.

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.49. 1,372,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,804,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.83. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $195.64.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 28.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

About Illumina

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.