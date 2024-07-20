Banco Santander S.A. Makes New $428,000 Investment in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in WEX in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEX during the first quarter worth $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WEX during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEX during the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEX during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEX stock traded down $0.68 on Friday, hitting $184.63. 516,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,795. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $182.80 and a 200 day moving average of $206.32. WEX Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.95 and a fifty-two week high of $244.04.

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.52 million. WEX had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 10.21%. Equities analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WEX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on WEX from $246.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on WEX from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on WEX from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on WEX from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.85.

In other news, SVP Sara Trickett sold 734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.43, for a total transaction of $154,455.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Sara Trickett sold 734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.43, for a total transaction of $154,455.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $97,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,470,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,911 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,402 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

