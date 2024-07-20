Banco Santander S.A. Makes New Investment in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,427 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $606,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNP. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.54.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP traded down $0.69 on Friday, hitting $242.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,870,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,111,814. The company has a market capitalization of $147.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $199.33 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $230.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. Union Pacific’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 49.62%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

