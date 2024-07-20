Banco Santander S.A. Purchases Shares of 55,706 Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 55,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,217,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 772 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Day Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ODFL stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $195.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,228,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $178.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.64. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $165.49 and a one year high of $227.80.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 21.19%. Equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.31%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $174.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Baird R W raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $209.00 to $206.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $196.00 price target (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.55.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

