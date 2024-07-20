Banco Santander S.A. Reduces Position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Banco Santander S.A. trimmed its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIT. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 261.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,889 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $817,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA LIT traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.01. 237,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,011. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $38.57 and a 12-month high of $66.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.67.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

See Also

