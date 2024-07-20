Banco Santander S.A. Reduces Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Banco Santander S.A. lowered its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 68.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,429 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 3,035 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in FedEx by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 143.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Guy M. Erwin II sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.24, for a total transaction of $34,711.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,293.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total value of $4,714,624.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,634,640.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Guy M. Erwin II sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.24, for a total transaction of $34,711.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 930 shares in the company, valued at $278,293.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,944 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,355 over the last ninety days. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of FDX stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $306.31. 1,294,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,671,847. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $268.99 and its 200-day moving average is $260.50. The company has a market cap of $75.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $224.69 and a fifty-two week high of $313.84.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.94 earnings per share. Analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 32.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded FedEx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $296.00 to $359.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on FedEx from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on FedEx from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $351.00 to $318.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FDX

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.