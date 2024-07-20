Banco Santander S.A. Sells 16,401 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Banco Santander S.A. lowered its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 67.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,401 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Newmont by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 170,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,041,000 after buying an additional 36,645 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Newmont by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 292,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,116,000 after buying an additional 58,217 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Newmont by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,280,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,009,000 after buying an additional 325,320 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Newmont by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 795,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,926,000 after buying an additional 94,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,276,000. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Newmont from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Newmont from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $547,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,964,788.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newmont Stock Down 1.1 %

NEM stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.00. 6,268,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,341,910. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $29.42 and a 52 week high of $48.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $54.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.55.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.20. Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -37.45%.

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.